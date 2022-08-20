The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian councils are looking for a housing solution. Do mainland councils have the answer?

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
August 20 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Break O'Day are considering following moves by Eurobodalla Shire Council mayor Mathew Hatcher (left) and Bega Valley Shire Council mayor Russell Fitzpatrick (right), who have written to residents asking to put holiday homes on the rental market. Picture: Phillip Biggs

As Break O'Day Council considers asking property owners to put their empty houses on the rental market, mayors on the mainland say similar trials have had mixed results.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.