Ramping contributed to 136 deaths in 10 years. Will a new change end it?

The state government has claimed its new ambulance protocol is cutting down on ramping that contributed to the deaths of 136 Tasmanians over the past decade.
The transfer of care protocol began on April 22, and introduced a 60-minute time limit for ambulance patients to be transferred to the care of hospital staff.
The change was designed to get patients into hospital quicker and free up paramedics, who at times spend more of their shift in the hospitals than out in the community due to a lack of beds or staff in emergency departments.
In its first week of operation, at least 85 per cent of ambulance patients in the North or North-West were transferred within 60 minutes, according to government figures.
But in the South, the new protocol had been less effective - only 69 per cent of ambulance patients were offloaded at the Royal Hobart Hospital within the time period, down from above 80 per cent over the weekend just prior to the start of the protocol.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said the overall results showed an "overwhelmingly positive improvement" in reducing transfer of care delays - the official term for ambulance ramping.
He said the less positive result in Hobart was due to the hospital there experiencing bed block and severe pressures over the past week.
"Bed block is an issue. Access and flow is a top priority for our government," Mr Barnett said, referring to all of the state's hospitals.
Mr Barnett said he had contacted federal Health Minister Mark Butler to request an urgent meeting with the federal government.
"The state government is doing the heavy lifting, but there's more to do, and we need the federal government to step up, particularly when it comes to aged care places and disability care," he said.
Health advocates have long complained that a shortage of aged care beds in the state means that many hospital patients that are ready to leave from hospitals cannot be discharged because there is nowhere for them to go - a problem referred to as bed block.
Mr Barnett said there were whole wards of patients in Tasmanian hospitals who were only there because they could not be discharged due to the lack of disability or aged care beds.
"That's a federal government issue, they need to step up," he said.
Greens leader Dr Rosalie Woodruff said action was needed across the health system, including at the state government level as well as federal government level.
"While the minister likes to talk about what the federal government isn't doing, he's refusing to take the actions he can take as minister today," she said.
Dr Woodruff also claimed that the government was sitting on two major health system reports for political reasons.
She said the independent review into major hospital emergency departments was due two months ago, whale a review into deaths at the LGH was due at the end of April.
"It can only be a political decision that those reports aren't available to Tasmanians immediately - they're finished, and therefore they should be available," Dr Woodruff said.
"Why is the government continuing to hide information from Tasmanians about the true state of the health system?"
