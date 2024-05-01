The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Ramping contributed to 136 deaths in 10 years. Will a new change end it?

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
May 1 2024 - 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health Minister Guy Barnett (L) with Health and Community Services Union secretary Robbie Moore. Picture by Ben Seeder
Health Minister Guy Barnett (L) with Health and Community Services Union secretary Robbie Moore. Picture by Ben Seeder

The state government has claimed its new ambulance protocol is cutting down on ramping that contributed to the deaths of 136 Tasmanians over the past decade.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.