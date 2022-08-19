Care packs for mothers and premature babies have arrived at the Launceston General Hospital.
Soroptimist International Launceston, a club working to educate, empower and enable girls and women, collaborated with The Bubble Launceston to deliver 100 care packs to the Special Care Nursey and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
The packs include organic luxury bamboo onesies and swaddles, and scent pads for mothers to rotate between their bra and baby's crib.
Dr Natasha Vavrek, who initiated the project, said it was "close to her heart", having birthed two premature babies.
"This has been a real labour of love," she said.
"If I'd received something like that, I think I would've probably cried. You're so vulnerable in that moment, and everything is so overwhelming.
"You go into hospital with an unexpected early delivery, the hospital bag is not packed and you definitely don't have any onesies that are that small.
"I remember my mother and my sister running around Launceston trying to find small onesies and there just wasn't anything."
The pack's onesies have press studs instead of a zipper to ease medical chord access without having to undress the baby.
LGH registered nurse in NICU and Special Care Georgia Brady said parents never expected to have a premature baby, and the experience could be traumatic.
Ms Brady said the hospital would dress newborn babies, but the supply was reliant on donations.
She said there was rarely enough clothing available, and much of it was too big.
Ms Brady said it would be exciting for mothers to have something new.
"Everything that we have at the moment is very well loved, and although they're always so appreciative of the fact that we do have options available to them ... I think to have a little gift to themselves [offers] a bit of comfort in a usually quite traumatic experience," she said.
Ms Brady said the LGH had about 200 premature admissions each year, and the care packs would go a long way.
Soroptimist International Launceston provided $3000 in funding for the project.
President Susan Johns said it was as a need the club could fill, and hoped it would help ease a mother's stress after giving birth to a premature baby.
"We're just so thrilled that we're able to now launch it today and start getting these packs out to parents who need them, and hopefully, who will value them," she said.
Ms Johns said depending on pack feedback, there was scope for continuing the project next year and expanding it into other parts of Tasmania.
