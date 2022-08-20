They say all good things must come to an end and North Launceston's finals dynasty is finally over.
The powerhouse club entered Saturday with an outside chance of extending their finals streak in the Tasmanian State League to a ninth consecutive season. The Northern Bombers needed Lauderdale to taste defeat against Kingborough and a percentage-boosting win against Glenorchy to achieve the feat.
Lauderdale's success ensured the TSL finals campaign would look a little different but the Northern Bombers held up their end of the bargain with a 20.16 (136) to 1.2 (8) victory.
The Magpies added a goal through Isaac Manson in the opening term but it was all one-way traffic after that as the Northern Bombers added five goals or more in the three subsequent quarters to underline their authority.
Brad Cox-Goodyer showed everyone why he remains one of the TSL's best performers with nine goals to top a list of eight individual goal-kickers for North Launceston.
The Northern Bombers' skill was exhilarating at times with Lachie Cowan - who was named in their best players - and Mitch Nicholas' leg-speed shining through as they regularly swept the ball from half-back and into attack with devastating speed.
Despite North Launceston missing out on finals action, Cox-Goodyer believed the club had unearthed plenty of promise for the future this season.
"Unfortunately we missed out on the finals series which is something new for this footy club, it's not the be all and end all, we've had a little bit of a reset," he said.
"With some younger players coming through the future is pretty bright, it's not like we were getting flogged every game.
"The future is there it is just about building them out to be able to play senior footy consistently."
Lauderdale took control of their finals destiny after defeating Kingborough at Twin Ovals 7.15 (57) to 5.10 (40).
The Southern Bombers needed to defeat the second-placed Tigers to ensure their spot in the Tasmanian State League finals and avoid waiting on North Launceston's fixture against Glenorchy.
It was mission accomplished for the Southern Bombers as they adjusted to the tricky conditions better than the home side after the second change.
Lauderdale missed a few opportunities in the opening term but made the best of the Tigers' goalless second term to take the lead of the match.
After the main break, the Southern Bombers were never truly troubled as they kept the Tigers at an arms length for the second-half kicking four goals to three.
Jordan Lane (three goals) and Luke Graham (two goals) kicked all of the Tigers' majors. The Southern Bombers found a little more production from their players with Allen Christensen (two goals) headlining a list of six individual goal-kickers including Michael Blackburn, Fletcher Hooker, Fergus Kenny, Sam Siggins and Bryce Walsh.
Sam Tilley, Oscar Shaw, Rhys Sutton, Lennon Marlin, Nat Franklin and Walsh featured in Lauderdale's best players for the 17-point victory.
Lane was joined by Will Clifford, Lachlan Gadomski, Marcus Gardner, Cooper Sawdy and Zach Adams in the Tigers' best players.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
