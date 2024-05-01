Torns basketball import opens up about nervous wait for playing approval

Launceston Tornadoes are hoping their second import Lore Devos won't have the same nervous wait for playing approval as American import Trinity Oliver.
The latter only found she was right to play about an hour before her first NBL1 South game.
"(Coach Sarah Veale) was like 'just keep checking your email' so I'm looking at my email every hour and then right before the game they're like 'you're good to go' ... it was right before we were about to warm up," Oliver said.
The 25-year-old, who arrived in Launceston on Tuesday, April 9, was forced to sit out that week's Friday night loss to Waverley Falcons before being allowed to play on the Saturday night against Dandenong Rangers.
In the lead-up to that weekend, Veale said the FIBA (International Basketball Federation) playing licence was one of the boxes to tick.
Oliver elaborated that there were numerous steps involved to finally get cleared, including online courses.
So what's her advice to Devos?
"You just have to stay ready and be patient," Oliver said.
"That's the hardest thing, just waiting it out just to see whenever you get approved.
"It's a waiting game and it's hard mentally just because you want to play and you want to help right away."
Belgian national team player Devos is due to arrive on Friday so will likely miss this weekend's sole game according to Torns star Keely Froling.
Launceston play Frankston Blues at Thunder Stadium at 5.30pm on Saturday.
Therefore it appears Devos will have more time to gain clearance than Oliver did as her potential debut shapes as the bout against Melbourne Tigers on May 11 at Elphin Sports Centre.
Devos, 25, from Brussels, who had an impressive college career with Colorado State in NCAA Division 1, has recently played in Switzerland and Iceland in the European league.
Veale has previously praised her versatility and athleticism as well as ability to score and defend.
Froling is excited by her arrival.
"So all those things that we're probably lacking on the court at the moment, she'll bring," Froling said.
"Some rebounding, some scoring and that little bit of experience as well.
"I think she'll fit in really well with the group and hopefully enjoy it here."
Meanwhile, Froling confirmed she would again line-up for the Tornadoes on Saturday.
The 28-year-old, who is in the Australian Opals squad for the Paris Olympics, played her first NBL1 South games of the season last weekend.
She was stunning with 31 points and 11 rebounds in the 79-61 win over Ballarat Miners and will continue to play when available.
Oliver wasn't far behind Froling on the scoreboard in the triumph against Ballarat with 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Launceston then fell 82-74 to Casey Cavaliers on Saturday to take their win-loss ratio to 1-6.
The Torns are 17th on the 19-team ladder while Frankston are 16th with a 1-5 record.
