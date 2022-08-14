Major wind project to bring new jobs to state's north

Dorset council expects to see a boost to infrastructure and business as one of the state's largest renewable projects begins its planning phase.
The $2.7 billion North East Wind project - green-lit as a major project for the state last week - will now enter a lengthy process of community and stakeholder consultation, but the company overseeing the construction said it would be an opportunity for local engagement.
ACEN Australia will begin community consultation this year to determine how best to proceed with the project, but manager of strategy and stakeholder management Michael Connarty said involving local business would be integral.
"As we move through the development we'll be going to local businesses to gauge their interest in providing services," Mr Connarty said.
"One of our biggest focuses is on community consultation, making sure we engage the community and they understand what's going on and the opportunities they have."
On top of the 65 permanent jobs created, ACEN have identified accommodation, catering, construction and equipment, labouring, earthworks and fencing as employment areas likely to be procured locally.
Dorset council Mayor Greg Howard said the development will have flow on effects to hospitality businesses in Bridport and Gladstone, and will contribute infrastructure in the form of permanent accommodation, new roads and a wharf.
The wind farms will be located across the two sites of Rushy Lagoon - Tasmania's largest farm at 22,000ha - and Waterhouse, who between them have a population of about 140 people.
Despite the remote location and low density population, Cr Howard said the proposed sites will be leased from farmers rather than purchased.
He said extensive consultation was needed between ACEN and the property owners in Rushy Lagoon and Waterhouse before a site could be confirmed, but also flagged the need for a transmission line between Waterhouse and George Town that may run through farmland.
Mr Connarty said with George Town set to become a green hydrogen hub, he hoped the project would help transform the area's industry and contribute to decarbonising the state's electricity market.
However, before shovels hit the ground extensive studies ranging from environmental, noise, visual, indigenous cultural heritage, and social assessments will need to be completed, something Mr Connarty anticipates will take at least five years.
