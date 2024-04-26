Tasmania Police charge man over $100,000 Facebook fraud

A Northern Criminal Investigation Branch investigation into a series of frauds committed on Facebook has resulted in charges against a 24-year-old man.
The man was charged with numerous frauds, totalling around $100,000.
Tasmania Police alleged the man would contact people through Facebook to purchase property, most of which was motor vehicles.
The man would meet with the seller and provide them with fraudulent bank transfer receipts as evidence of payment, deceiving the seller into handing over their property.
Police said the offending occurred state-wide, with goods, approximate in value, obtained by "false pretences," worth approximately $100,000.
He was detained to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court on April 26.
Police believe there may be further frauds yet to be reported, and they asked victims to come forward.
Police reminded Tasmanians to be cautious when selling goods online, and take appropriate steps to both confirm the identity of whom you are selling to, and that payment is received.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at the Northern Criminal Investigation Branch on (03) 6777 3945 or report to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 or crimestopperstas.com.au.
