Speed limits to reduce at Windermere and Swan Bay

Two traffic areas at Windermere and Swan Bay will have their speed limits reduced as part of initiatives committed to by the City of Launceston Council following an outcry from the local community.
However, a community spokesperson says those measures are not enough and has deplored a recent decision regarding a proposed shower facility planned for Town Hall as prioritising council needs over those of the Windermere community.
The council sent residents of Windermere and Swan Bay a letter outlining the changes, which will see the speed limit reduced from 70km/h to 50km/h on Windermere Road and John Lees Drive.
The roads of Sherborne Drive and Sanwae Drive will have a proposed speed limit of 60km/h.
Windermere resident Carolyn Gutteridge, who has been a vocal advocate of infrastructure improvements, said the decision by the council to approve the shower block was a bitter pill to swallow for her community.
"Residents have asked for verges to be graded, weeds cleared more frequently, drains to be maintained and speed limits to be altered among other requests to make the roads safe for pedestrians and other road users. I'm sure these simple requests would amount to well under $600,000," she said.
With the spotlight on homeless people in Launceston, this decision [showers] is hard to justify and doesn't pass the 'pub test'.- Windermere resident Carolyn Gutteridge
"Surely this project [Town Hall showers] which is seen by ratepayers as a 'want' rather than a 'need' could wait until further tenders are obtained from other builders. With the current spotlight on homeless people in Launceston, this decision is hard to justify and doesn't pass the 'pub test'."
Ms Gutteridge said the community's concerns were real but said she feared their issues were falling on deaf ears and put in the "too hard/too expensive basket".
"Apart from a few new road signs and notification this week asking for consultation regarding speed limits along selected roads, the council is moving very slowly in these matters," she said.
Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten said the council was responding to the community's concerns and had outlined a range of measures to improve road safety.
"Progress has been made on a number of these priority actions and we have made the necessary resource and budget allocations to see these projects through to completion," he said.
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
