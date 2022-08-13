The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Traffic, speed improvements proposed for Windermere

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
Updated August 13 2022 - 5:58am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Speed limits to reduce at Windermere and Swan Bay

Two traffic areas at Windermere and Swan Bay will have their speed limits reduced as part of initiatives committed to by the City of Launceston Council following an outcry from the local community.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Jarvis

Caitlin Jarvis

Senior Journalist

I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.