Chance to join AFL players on the field in Bridport all-stars match

What started as a way to remember two club legends is becoming a marquee weekend in the Tasmanian football calendar.
Bridport Football Club initially approached Mark Blackberry in 2020 to organise a memorial match for his parents, Maurice and Mary Blackberry.
The two life members helped build the ground and hold a special place in the football club's history.
"Then COVID hit, so I said, 'I'll do it next year'," Blackberry said.
"I'll bring a few guys down if you want and we'll raise some money for the club as well.
"We raised $70,000 in the first year for the club."
The event was put on hold once again in 2022 when the Seagulls went into recess, but upon their return to the NTFA last year, the weekend came back better than ever.
"We did the front bar last year, and the first year Luke Hodge came down and we did lots of raffles and all that sort of stuff, it's been pretty special," Blackberry said.
And this weekend's event is shaping up as an equally can't-miss event, with Daniel Rich set to join the Seagulls in their match at home against Evandale, while ex-AFL and QAFL stars such as Brent Staker, Craig Lambert and Simon Black will suit up for an all-stars match on Sunday.
Blackberry added that 10 more players can join the game through an auction held the night before.
"We're actually auctioning off five guernseys on each side on Saturday night, so someone can actually bid on a jumper and play in the game," he said.
"If you think about who you're playing with, it's a one-off, money-can't-buy experience."
And for anyone disappointed to be missing this weekend's AFL-flavoured experience, Blackberry says the weekend won't be disappearing in the future.
"We're very proud of it and it's growing every year, we've got 32 people coming down for this event and there's four or five that couldn't come and there's heaps of other people knocking on the door, asking if they can come," he said.
Saturday, April 27
Sunday, April 28
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.