The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Eastern and Southern Tasmania experience strong winds and heavy rain

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
August 14 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flooding at Meander Valley Road in Exton on August 3. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Heavy rain and strong south-easterly winds occurred across much of eastern and southern Tasmania this morning, and the BOM have said isolated thunderstorms with strong wind gusts may redevelop across east and southeast Tasmania this afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.