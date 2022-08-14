Heavy rain and strong south-easterly winds occurred across much of eastern and southern Tasmania this morning, and the BOM have said isolated thunderstorms with strong wind gusts may redevelop across east and southeast Tasmania this afternoon.
Minor flood warnings have been issued for North Esk River, Jordan River, Macquarie River and Huon River and a Moderate warning has been issued for the South Esk River.
A Flood Watch also remains current and The Derwent and Coal River catchments remain in the flood watch and are being closely monitored - flood warnings may be issued later today if needed.
Tasmania SES has responded to about 95 requests for assistance today, during the severe weather event in southern Tasmania.
Acting Director Leon Smith said Tasmania SES had responded to requests for assistance from about 9am Sunday.
"Initially the incidents were north of Hobart, in the Brighton and Bagdad areas and then as the weather event moved, we saw a big increase in activity in the Huon and Dover areas," he said.
The BOM said the heavy rain and strong winds were caused by a slow-moving low-pressure system that is expected to move away to the east of Tasmania during Monday evening, with more settled weather conditions expected during Tuesday and Wednesday.
Meteorologist Alex Meltsis said the highest rainfall was recorded in Mt Wellington, 120 millimetres over the last 24 hours.
"Many elevated areas across the east and southeast had over 80 to 90 millimetres.
"July was a very dry month for much of Tasmania, generally the third driest July on record, so this is a drastic change to what we've seen in July, it's been a very wet period.
"It's kind of unusual to see East Coast loads and East Coast rain events at any time of year really, but particularly at this time of the year," he said.
Communities are advised to stay up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings via the Bureau's website and BOM weather app and follow the advice of emergency services.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
