St Patrick's College staff member charged with child sex offences

Police have charged a 34 year-old Launceston man with child sex offences.
Police said they arrested the man on Friday and charged him with two counts of penetrative sexual abuse of a child or young person.
Police will claim that the alleged offences took place in 2019.
The Examiner understands the man was a staff member at St Patrick's College.
A spokesperson for Catholic Education Tasmania confirmed police had charged a staff member from St Patrick's College in Launceston.
"A member of staff from St Patrick's College has today been charged by Tasmania Police," the spokesperson said.
"We understand the potential impact this may have on the College community. Our priority remains the well-being and support of our students and staff."
The man is due to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court on June 5.
The spokesperson for Catholic Education said they would work closely with members of the College and broader community to provide them with support.
Launceston Catholic College confirmed Tasmania Police was investigating an allegation of misconduct by a St Patrick's College staff member in July 2023.
At the time, St Patrick's College told The Examiner: "The staff member has been stood down pending the outcome of a police investigation".
