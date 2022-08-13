The Examiner
Reedy Marsh Tragedy: Gerard case highlights lack of bail reform in Tasmania

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated August 13 2022 - 6:17am, first published 5:30am
Still no action on bail reform despite government's 2017 pledge

More than five years after then Premier Will Hodgman promised bail reform in Tasmania change appears still some time away.

