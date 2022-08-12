"There is an approved new car park to be developed on the old Gasworks site (90-110 Cimitiere Street) opposite City Park. It is expected to be operational towards the end of Q1 2022, and it will provide 288 spaces, of which 190 will be public. The City of Launceston's future parking strategy for this area will need to consider the needs of Park users, UTAS students and staff, and commuter desire for parking."