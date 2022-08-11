The Examiner
Dorset ACEN wind farm project in Tasmania's north declared 'major project'

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
Updated August 11 2022 - 11:08pm, first published 8:00pm
Decision made on $2.7b Tasmanian wind farm project

A 210-turbine wind farm at Dorset has been declared a major project for the state, following campaigning by Dorset Mayor Greg Howard.

