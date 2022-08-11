Decision made on $2.7b Tasmanian wind farm project

A 210-turbine wind farm at Dorset has been declared a major project for the state, following campaigning by Dorset Mayor Greg Howard.
The $2.7 billion wind farm project, that will have a power generation capacity of up to 1260 megawatts was declared a major project by Planning Minister Michael Ferguson.
"Now that I have made this decision, this project will go through the same comprehensive and streamlined assessment process allowing public input, rather than the old planning process which was simply unworkable for large projects like this," Mr Ferguson said.
"It is pleasing to see that private developers such ACEN Australia also have confidence in our new planning process and have recognised the advantages of a coordinated assessment that is independent, comprehensive and rigorous, and which provides certainty and transparency to both proponents and the community."
It will be the second project in Tasmania to be granted major project status, after the new Bridgewater Bridge.
Mr Ferguson said the wind farm project was "just the type of large-scale, complex project" for which the major projects assessment was development.
If approved, the project will help Tasmania to meet its targets to double the state's renewable energy output.
Energy Minister Guy Barnett said it would provide significant opportunities for Dorset.
The project also includes ancillary infrastructure such as roads, quarries, services and a wharf.
"It would provide significant and much needed opportunities for employment in the Dorset area, generating up to 400 jobs during the peak of construction and up to 65 jobs ongoing," Minister Barnett said.
"What this means is that through the development of more renewable energy we will deliver jobs for future generations of Tasmanians, and ensure the cheapest form of electricity, renewable energy, supports growing investment and new industries here on island, while also supporting our country's move to cut emissions and tackle climate change."
Last month, the Dorset Council moved to lobby the state government to declare the project a major project under the assessment process.
At the time, Cr Howard said it was a "hugely exciting" project for the North East, but there was still a considerable amount of planning and community consultation needed.
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
