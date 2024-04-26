Police investigate alleged Ashley Youth Detention Centre escape

Two youths are back in custody after allegedly escaping Ashley Youth Detention Centre, Tasmania Police say.
Police were called to the scene around 12:10pm on April 26 following a report that two youths had escaped.
Police intercepted the youths a short time later and safely took them back into custody.
They say investigations into the incident are ongoing.
Anyone with information should call police on 131444 or report to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 or crimestopperstas.com.au.
