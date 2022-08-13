Launceston hardest hit by transport costs

Fuel and transport costs are continuing to spiral, but a new report by Australia's peak motoring body indicates Tasmanians are being hit the hardest.
Launceston and Hobart have topped national rankings for the highest increase in transport costs relative to earned income according to new data from the Australian Automotive Association.
The report shows that transport affordability takes up an average of 18.6 per cent of Launceston resident's household income, up a full per cent since the start of the year.
Hobart residents had the second highest transport costs relative to household income, at 18.2 per cent.
Launceston has also been ranked third for the largest increase in average fuel costs for a regional centre ($114.67 per week) and fifth most expensive regional centre for transport affordability on a weekly basis ($335.36).
Although capital cities across the country all faced fuel cost jumps, Hobart topped the list at $102.63 per week, followed by Darwin ($99.84), Sydney ($99.13), and Canberra ($98.92).
Despite the pain felt in Tasmania, the rest of the country has also shown an overall jump in transport costs and fuel prices with transport costs taking up 15.2 per cent of household income on average.
AAA managing director Michael Bradley said the fuel excise had failed to quell rising fuel prices, which had continued to be a significant source of pressure for all Australians.
"This is the first time the national weekly average spent on fuel has passed $100 since index's inception in 2016," Mr Bradley.
The AAA's Transport Affordability Index showed the average national weekly fuel costs rose more than $5 to 100.39 a week in the past three months, which has seen the temporary halving of the fuel excise rate, rising inflation and global fuel price fluctuations from the war in Ukraine.
And after seeing a slight dip last quarter, car loan repayments are on the rise again with a uniform rise in weekly costs nationally of about $3.80 per week, which the AAA said was due higher vehicle prices and interest rates on new cars.
The news comes as the Australian Bureau of Statistics released new data last week that showed transport costs had the highest impact on living expenses, with the price of fuel rising by over 32 per cent since this time last year.
