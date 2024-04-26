Bar Stelo: From a dress shop to a popular bar in the heart of Launceston

Bar Stelo took over from a dress shop in 2022, transforming it into a venue "that really is for everyone."
Venue manager, Thomas Johns said Bar Stelo satisfied the needs of everyone.
"We get afternoon beer drinkers who just want a Boag's Draught, ladies who drink cocktails on a Friday after work and the classic wine lovers," Mr Johns said.
"We go for a speakeasy vibe here - it's casual and welcoming."
Mr Johns said the team behind the bar are highly talented and enjoys creating.
"They know their cocktails inside - the team is pushing the boundaries and always open to experimenting," he said.
Mr Johns said the bar often "kicks on with fun and warm party vibes".
"When the cocktails are flowing, it's always fun," he said.
Mr Johns said the bar recently incorporated a small and convenient bottle ship.
"We have a bit of a bottle shop happening - if you come down from your office on a Friday you can have a drink and buy a bottle to take home."
Last year the venue was a national finalist for Australian Bar Awards, after being open for less than a year.
Mr Johns describes the Bar Stelo menu as "Local produce through an Italian lense'', honouring Launceston's reputation as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.