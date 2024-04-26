The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Bar Stelo: From a dress shop to a popular bar in the heart of Launceston

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
Updated April 27 2024 - 1:58pm, first published April 26 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sydney Carnie, Bar Tender at Bar Stelo on George Street, Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler
Sydney Carnie, Bar Tender at Bar Stelo on George Street, Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler

Bar Stelo took over from a dress shop in 2022, transforming it into a venue "that really is for everyone."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.