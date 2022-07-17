Removal of Cities Minister muddies the water for Launceston City Deal: Archer

Infrastructure projects at various stages under the Launceston City Deal will be seen through to completion despite concerns about the lack of transparency in the new federal government following the removal of Cities Minister.
Liberal Member for Bass Bridget Archer said she held concerns over the lack of accountability in the Labor Albanese Ministry, following the removal of the Cities Minister, established under the previous Liberal Government.
Responsibility for the City Deal now falls under Infrastructure Minister Catherine King.
A spokesperson for Ms King, when asked, said the Labor federal government would fulfill all the commitments in the Launceston City Deal.
However, it stopped short of committing to extending or enacting future City Deals.
"The Australian Government will honour the Launceston regional city deal and begin the work of transforming it into a genuine longer term partnership that will deliver sustainable economic growth for the region," the spokesperson said.
"In addition to this, the Albanese Government has made significant commitments to the Launceston region. These include expanding business and industrial opportunities at Launceston Airport, building a new home for the RFDS, investing in the George Town aquatic centre and helping to grow FermenTas."
A key plank in the current Launceston City Deal is the University of Tasmania's Northern Transformation project, which is underway with the construction of its final two buildings. Part of the recreational spaces, opened this week to students and the public.
Another crucial project under the Launceston City Deal is improvements to kanamaluka/Tamar Estuary under the Tamar Estuary Management Taskforce, which was formed under the City Deal as a collaborative body to handle projects.
However, a large portion of the funding is for improvements to Launceston's combined sewerage and stormwater system, with a new pipeline under investigation in the North Esk.
Ms Archer said she first became alarmed about the rhetoric around the City Deal during the election campaign.
She said Labor made commitments to establishing wetlands as part of the campaign, but it wasn't clear if it aligned to the City Deal. She said there were no representatives from the City Deal or TEMT present at the announcement.
"The federal government is not the decision-maker in this project, we can support things, but to have an announcement of wetlands without having it align to the [TEMT] report was concerning," she said.
Ms Archer also said the TEMT report was being considered by the state government, so it was pre-emptive to support wetlands if that didn't factor into the plans by the state.
The state government has extended its consultation on the report, following the announcement of $8 million from the federal government to establish wetlands in the North Esk.
City of Launceston acting mayor Danny Gibson said the council had no concerns about the progress of the City Deal.
"Following the federal election, the council has continued to liaise with all City Deal stakeholders," he said.
"The recently elected federal government has indicated its ongoing support for the strategic city partnership model and the day-to-day operations of the City Deal are unchanged."
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
