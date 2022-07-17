The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston City Deal projects commitment made by Australian Government amid transparency concerns

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
July 17 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Removal of Cities Minister muddies the water for Launceston City Deal: Archer

Infrastructure projects at various stages under the Launceston City Deal will be seen through to completion despite concerns about the lack of transparency in the new federal government following the removal of Cities Minister.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Jarvis

Caitlin Jarvis

Senior Journalist

I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.