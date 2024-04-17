The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Legendary greenthumb donates 500kg of pumpkins to Launceston's needy

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
April 17 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Norwood's Bill Allan with a loaded crate of pumpkins. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Norwood's Bill Allan with a loaded crate of pumpkins. Picture by Phillip Biggs

For nearly 60 years Bill Allan was the brains trust of Allan's Nursery.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.