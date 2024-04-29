Were you at the Bridport all-stars football match? Check out our pics

Residents and members of Bridport Football Club were treated to a spectacle as ex-AFL players took to the field to compete in an all-stars clash on Sunday.
There were 10 competing who had bought a guernsey on Saturday night, giving themselves the unique opportunity to play alongside the likes of Brent Staker, Daniel Rich and Simon Black.
The Examiner's photographer Phillip Biggs was there throughout the contest to capture the action and the smiling faces after the match.
As intense as it was athletic for a group of men mostly aged between 40-60, an hour of laugh-out-loud entertainment was provided as well as the inevitable calf injury.
Coincidentally, and even though it seemed Sunchip kicked twice as many goals as Bridport, the match ended in a draw.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.