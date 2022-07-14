The inaugural Northern Midlands Relay For Life is coming to the Longford Football Ground.
To be held on November 12, the event will help raise vital funds for Cancer Council Tasmania and support people like Northern Midlands Relay For Life organiser Mel Nicholson who has her own cancer story.
"I was diagnosed in 2020 with stage 3 bowel cancer, but after surgery and chemotherapy, I am now in remission," the mother of four said.
"I have graduated from three-monthly checks to six-monthly and am getting back to myself physically and mentally."
Ms Nicholson participated in the Launceston Relay For Life in 2021 and from there hatched the idea with Longford Banjos owner Damian Benson.
"We both said that we have to do something, he's very community-minded, and we came up with the idea of a Northern Midlands Relay For Life," she said.
"We obviously want to raise lots and lots of money for Cancer Council Tasmania. We want to reach 20 teams and we have five already."
Cancer Council Tasmania chief executive Penny Egan said it was both exciting and heartwarming to have the Northern Midlands join the Relay calendar.
"Relay For Life brings communities together to celebrate cancer survivorship, remember loved ones lost and empower teams of families, friends and colleagues to raise money to fight back against cancer," Mrs Egan said.
"Every day, nearly 10 Tasmanians are diagnosed with cancer. Much-needed funds raised by all Relay For Life events go towards our services statewide."
Ms Nicholson said the Northern Midlands Relay For Life committee will hold a Ladies Day on August 14 at the Longford Bowls Club.
Mrs Egan said every Relay begins with everyone being welcomed with the opening ceremony.
"Cancer Survivors and Carers then take to the track for the first lap, which honours and acknowledges them - all of the teams pour onto the track and walk the second lap together.
"For the next 12 hours, team members take turns walking, to symbolise the ongoing fight against cancer."
The Longford Relay For Life will also boast a growing list of eclectic entertainment, including the Motivation Squad Drill Dance Performance, Matty G, DJ Skip, Frogs in Suits, Launceston Ukulele and Guitar Jam and The Roller Rockers. There will even be a Battle of the Bands competition for aspiring musicians.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
