The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

First look at new $33 million Legana Primary School

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated April 27 2024 - 12:25pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Construction of the Legana Primary School. Pictures by Phillip Biggs, supplied
Construction of the Legana Primary School. Pictures by Phillip Biggs, supplied

Families are showing keen interest in Legana Primary School as the new West Tamar Highway facility begins taking shape.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.