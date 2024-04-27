First look at new $33 million Legana Primary School

Families are showing keen interest in Legana Primary School as the new West Tamar Highway facility begins taking shape.
The $33.7 million project is on track for completion by the end of the year with a view to welcoming up to 350 students in 2025.
West Tamar mayor Christina Holmdahl was pleased to see the long-awaited project coming into fruition.
"It's fantastic to see construction progressing so well," she said.
"The site is highly visible on the West Tamar Highway, and we look forward to seeing the school come to life and become a hub for local families."
The school is designed so each grade looks out onto where they will be the following year.
A nature-based play area connects the classrooms, and a new basketball court and shared community sports oval are under construction.
New Education Minister Jo Palmer, who toured the school this week, said there had been a steady inflow of enrolment enquiries from Legana and Grindelwald residents.
"With the landscaping taking shape, it's now easy to picture students spending their break time in the nature-based play area," Ms Palmer said.
"It's also fabulous to see the full NBA-sized basketball court coming to life. It'll be a fantastic, weather-proofed facility for students."
The school's construction coincides with a $28 million project to duplicate the West Tamar Highway between Acropolis Drive and Freshwater Point Road.
Upgrades near the school - including a new roundabout at Bridgenorth Road - will be finished by Term 1, 2025.
The remainder of the upgrades will be complete by the end of 2025.
There will also be major developments at either end of the upgraded section of highway.
Construction has begun on a $7.5 million fermentation hub near the Acropolis Drive roundabout, while a major upgrade of Legana Shopping Centre is scheduled for completion by 2025-2026.
