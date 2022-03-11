newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A significant milestone has been reached at the University of Tasmania's Inveresk campus, with the official opening of the new library, however that doesn't mean UTAS is resting on its laurels. The Northern Transformation project, that seeks to revitalise both UTAS' Inveresk and Newnham sites is in full construction swing at Inveresk as it continues to be a hive of activity. Launceston pro vice chancellor Dom Geraghty said the opening of the library was a significant milestone to reach and students and the public had already begun using the new area, that is equipped with the latest technology for book borrowing and accessibility. Members of the public can borrow from the library, sign up for membership and use its facilities, including a parent room. READ MORE: 'Targeted dredging' for Tamar planned despite scientific report The library will be the hub of the new campus, with large walkways and green space connecting it with the two future buildings under construction - River's Edge and the Willis Street building. Professor Geraghty said work on the River's Edge building was growing apace and builders were finishing the final floor. "The roof will go on in the next few months, and when the roof goes on that's when you will see a flurry of activity, decking out the inside," he said. And while the most striking part of the campus at Inveresk will be the three new buildings, it's not the only work that UTAS is undertaking on the site. The remainder of the "urban realm" or the green spaces between the building is underway, which includes an already-opened Aboriginal welcoming area, located in front of the existing Stone building. The urban realm also includes an indigenous garden, which will sit alongside a community garden. "The community garden now has a full time coordinator for it, the glass house is sitting there ready to be filled with seedlings," Professor Geraghty said. The garden should be complete by April, and work is also being undertaken at the community activity space, located at the front of the Railway Cottage. The community activity space will include sports courts and a sprint track and will be available for use by the community. READ MORE: Kidney disease cases on the rise "The community will, by rights, really own that space, as well as the community garden," Professor Geraghty. Part of the work at the Inveresk site, along with plans for the Newnham campus, is about bringing down the literal and figurative walls that have surrounded the university in the past. Professor Geraghty said they didn't see themselves as building a UTAS campus at Inveresk, but they were embedding themselves in and helping to redevelop a lively precinct. The Inveresk precinct is also home to community spaces such as the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery, but also other education providers such as the Big Picture School. It's also home to UTAS Stadium, that is likely to also be redeveloped to increase capacity and bring in other sports grounds. Professor Geraghty said work was also progressing well on the other two buildings, with plans still in place for River's Edge to be open for the first semester 2023. However, he said it was important to note we were living in a COVID world, and the potential for delays was still there, despite them being on time right now. "We just don't know what's going to happen, we are monitoring it on a daily basis," he said. READ MORE: Hagley home of classy pacer Halwes for sale UTAS made the decision to be as environmentally friendly as possible when designing and engineering the buildings, so they feature a large quantity of timber. River's Edge will be home to education, arts, humanities and the Riawunna Centre along with UTAS' academic division. The intention is for all staff and students to relocate to River's Edge in semester 1, 2023. Willis Street is the home of science and health science, along with some student spaces for agriculture and students and staff are likely to move into that space by semester 1, 2024. READ MORE: Gorge Hotel height issues overruled, but what comes next? Refurbishment of the existing architecture and design building and the old furniture school has also started. Following its completion, work will start on refurbishing the existing Stone Building, which when finished will house the university service network and will be the new home of the academy gallery, house a business incubator and the University College. UTAS is hosting public tours of the new library building. If you'd like to take a tour sign up via Eventbrite. There are multiple dates. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wHYHMmAn7bhNPtaAR3pUhR/b0400ac8-0e42-490f-bda5-e636e72f6430.jpg/r0_159_4176_2518_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg