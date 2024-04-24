New rough sleepers in Launceston to receive 'all-you-need' backpacks

Two community groups have come together to provide first-time rough sleepers in Launceston with fully-stocked backpacks.
Each of the 50 backpacks is filled with basic essentials including new underwear, food and hygiene products.
They have been specifically packed for men and women, and span a range of clothing sizes.
Shekinah House co-ordinator Louise Cowan said the backpacks would help make an uncomfortable situation "a little bit more comfortable".
"It's a massive help," she said.
"Particularly when we're considering people that are newly on the street ... who have got absolutely nothing.
"[To get] new underwear and socks is just incredible. We have people that come in here sometimes for the first time and they haven't had a shower for two weeks - that's not unusual - so whatever they're wearing just about needs to go in the bin. That's one of our big things, underwear and socks."
The project began in mid-2023 when Mrs Cowan was invited to speak at the Riverside Lions Club.
The group was inspired to help and asked for a list of items that were most-requested by people doing it tough.
They secured a $5000 grant from TasNetworks and added $5000 of their own to make it all happen.
"[The grant] was great because that was all about 'respect and resilience', which is exactly what the bags are," Riverside Lions member Rod Peck said.
"On day one when they hit the road homeless, hopefully it helps them get on board and get home again."
Mrs Cowan said the backpacks would add to the work Shekinah House already does for people who have been on the street long-term.
"This is just a first-off thing we'll offer to people," she said.
"I think that'd make you feel pretty good that there is hope out there, there are people that care and want to help do what we can to make life a little bit easier."
