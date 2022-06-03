The Examiner
Tamar Estuary clean-up programs revealed by Tasmanian government

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
June 3 2022 - 6:30pm
Then-premier Peter Gutwein making a Liberal Party election pledge for Tamar River dredging at Home Point, Launceston, during the 2021 state campaign.

Programs to reduce the levels of contaminants entering the Tamar Estuary have secured a total funding package of $140.7 million, but only $1 million of state government funding was used in 2021-22, budget papers show.

