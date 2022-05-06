Restoration of wetlands in the North Esk River to "encourage natural scouring" is Labor's plan to improve sediment problems facing the Tamar Estuary.
Labor Senator Penny Wong announced, alongside Bass candidate Ross Hart, an $8 million pledge that supports the recommendations of the Tamar Estuary Management Taskforce for increased wetland area along the banks of the estuary system.
Advertisement
"[The reports] have highlighted the importance of using natural processes such as the size of the tidal prism, or the volume of water withing the channel to assist with the natural scouring of the sediment from the North Esk," Mr Hart said.
"We've seen a number of efforts over the last number of years, but with respect to the most recently released report, there's practical solutions for dealing with silt and water quality in the river."
Senator Wong said river health mattered, and it was obvious that it mattered to this community, which is why an elected Labor Albanese Government would spend the funds to support the recommendations from the Tamar Estuary Management Taskforce report, which was released last year.
"River health matters; it matters to this community, it matters to the environment and it matters to the economy," she said.
The $8 million commitment will come from Labor's $200 million urban rivers and catchments program to help NRM North restore wetlands in the North Esk.
"The restoration of wetlands in the North Esk River would see a decrease in sediment and improvement in water quality in Tamar (kanamaluka) Estuary," she said.
"Put simply this will help to improve the health of this important waterway and to ensure it is protected for a long time to come."
The project will include on-ground works to improve hydrology for wetland vegetation, erosion control and revegetation of wetland species.
Environment and climate change ranked second on a list of important issues as voted by readers in a poll conducted by The Examiner and ACM.
The Tamar Estuary ranked highly on the minds of voters in Bass, who are fed up with increased sediment build-up choking the river for users.
However, the boardwalk and wetlands plan presented as part of the TEMT report, which is funded under the Launceston City Deal, was met with some criticism from the community, who believed it didn't go far enough to meet the needs of users.
Advertisement
Ms Wong and Mr Hart said they backed TEMT as the experts in the matter, and would support the recommendations made in the report.
Ms Wong said if voters wanted to see action, rather than inaction and more reports on this issue, they should vote for Ross Hart.
"Any vote for Bridget [Archer], is a vote for Scott Morrison," she said.
The Tamar Estuary also received $4 million from the state government for a targeted dredging program and a commitment to establish a new governance model.
What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:
Advertisement
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.