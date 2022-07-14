One in two Northern Tasmanians support legal cannabis, survey finds

Almost one in two Northern Tasmanians support the legalisation of cannabis, according to survey data.
The new data visualisation by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare has allowed access to The National Drug Strategy Household Survey data from 2019.
The survey aims to track what Australians think about tobacco, alcohol and other drugs as well as their use of these drugs.
It also asks people about the measures that Australia takes to reduce drug use and drug-related harm.
The data was compared to previous survey data from 2010 to show changes in attitudes towards alcohol and other drugs over nearly a decade.
Looking at Launceston and the North East of Tasmania, 48 per cent of the respondents in 2019 supported legalising cannabis for personal use. That's higher than the statewide and national averages at 43 per cent and 41 per cent, respectively.
In the same survey in 2010, only 25 per cent of the region's respondents thought cannabis should be legalised in such cases.
Further, 85 per cent of the region's respondents believed it should not be a criminal offence to possess cannabis for personal use, again higher than 83 per cent of respondents statewide and 78 per cent across Australia.
If a person was found in possession of cannabis for personal use, 59 per cent of Northern Tasmanians who responded to the survey thought no action should be taken or a warning should be given. Of that same group only 25 per cent thought the person should be referred to a treatment or education program.
Notably, national data showed that for the first time in 2019, cannabis had a higher level of personal approval of regular use by an adult than tobacco, at 20 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively.
While the North appeared more lenient on cannabis use compared to other regions, it was also more lenient on tobacco use.
56 per cent of the region's respondents supported making it harder to buy tobacco in shops, which is down from 66 per cent in 2010.
However, 65 per cent of the respondents approved when asked if electronic cigarette use should be restricted in public places.
Turning to alcohol, 83 per cent of Northern Tasmanian respondents supported more severe legal penalties for drink driving, but just 29 per cent supported reducing the trading hours of pubs and clubs, a considerable drop from 44 per cent in 2010.
In a thought experiment in which respondents were asked to allocate 100 dollars to reduce alcohol-related harm, respondents gave an average of $38 to education and split the remaining $62 dollars evenly between law enforcement and treatment.
When that same thought experiment was used regarding other illicit drugs, however, respondents gave the majority of the money to law enforcement at $41 with treatment and education receiving just $27 and $31, respectively.
A slim majority - 51 per cent - of Northern Tasmanians surveyed thought referral to a treatment or education program was the best action if a person is found possessing Heroin.
