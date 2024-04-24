'Frustrating': Council given cold shoulder from State Growth over $2m roundabout

A Northern Tasmanian council is pulling its hair out over an unbuilt roundabout in a fast-growing suburb.
Meander Valley Council has been pushing for years to upgrade the intersection of Meander Valley Road and Bartley Street in Hadspen.
The roundabout has topped council's priority projects list at consecutive elections, but is yet to receive a funding commitment.
Meander Valley mayor Wayne Johnston says the roundabout would greatly improve safety in an area that has school buses stopping close by.
It would cost about $2 million to build.
However, the council has been unable to get State Growth to "sit around the table".
"[There's] just a general non-engagement from Department of State Growth on numerous things and we're finding it frustrating as a council at the moment," Cr Johnston said.
"We've been asking for it for about two years - we're getting nothing out of them.
"Because it's a four-way intersection there ... we consider it as a real safety issue and we cannot get [them] to sit down with us unfortunately."
State Growth is yet to respond to questions from The Examiner about whether it supports construction of a new roundabout at the site and whether it plans to meet with the council.
Cr Johnston said the council was also having issues reclaiming ownership of land on Alveston Drive that includes the Deloraine Community Complex.
The land is partially owned by the state government, meaning council is unable to develop the land without additional approvals.
"Every time we got to do a building application or change anything up there we have to go through them as a third owner of the property and it takes them months and months and months to do anything," Cr Johnston said.
'We're building brand new squash courts up there at the moment and it's been a drawn-out process."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.