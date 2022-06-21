Waratah-Wynyard councillors turned on convicted flasher colleague Darren Fairbrother like a pack of dogs, an outspoken member of a neighbouring council said.
Burnie Cr Ken Dorsey said he believed Cr Fairbrother should resign for his own sake.
"However, his colleagues of 20 years turned on him like a pack of dogs," Cr Dorsey said in the aftermath of Monday night's tumultuous Waratah-Wynyard Council meeting, where Cr Fairbrother faced a barrage of criticism and questions from councillors and the public.
He left the room, declaring in interest, before motions regarding his future were debated, but did not return.
The motions included a motion of no confidence, which was passed but had no binding consequences.
Cr Dorsey said the councillors showed no empathy, no care that they were once "friends" with Cr Fairbrother and no respect for a man with a proven record as a councillor.
"Wynyard councillors took the opportunity to put the boots into one of their own," Cr Dorsey said.
"This speaks volumes on how they would treat the average ratepayer."
Waratah-Wynyard Mayor Robby Walsh said: "Thanks for your help, Ken."
"When you need some help, give us a call.
"It's an issue we've got to deal with as we see fit and proper and we don't need our neighbours' help."
Cr Walsh said he was "pretty proud" of how councillors and members of the public conducted themselves while airing their opinions at the meeting.
"I thought it was well controlled input and I was very satisfied with the way the meeting went," he said.
"I was very surprised Cr Fairbrother didn't get the message that was conveyed by the gallery and the elected members around the table in relation to him remaining a councillor."
Comment was being sought from Cr Fairbrother, including on whether he still intended to continue in the role and whether he intended to contest the council election later in the year.
Cr Walsh said the situation was dragging the council down.
"We're being viewed around the nation," Cr Walsh said.
"I'm hoping to welcome Cr Fairbrother to have further discussions in regard to his future."
Cr Fairbrother in May was fined and put on the sex offenders register after being found guilty in the Burnie Magistrates Court of exposing himself to a woman and her son on a North-West beach.
He had pleaded not guilty to the charge of prohibited behaviour.
Monday night's council meeting had 1011 views on Youtube at the time of writing.
The council's May meeting had 204 and the April meeting 124.
The council has received five code of conduct complaints about Cr Fairbrother: Four from councillors and one from the director of local government.
