Pet scam sites are continuing to operate in Tasmania after finding a niche during COVID, while puppy farm operators could be tempted to relocate to the state due to stricter laws on the mainland, RSPCA Tasmania says.
The inability for people to travel throughout 2020 and 2021 meant pet scammers could more easily attempt interstate sales without face-to-face interaction, particularly from Tasmania.
RSPCA Tasmania chief executive officer Jan Davis said scammers were continuing to operate - particularly via sites such as Gumtree and eBay - and buyers should be vigilant.
"Our advice as the RSPCA: never buy a dog, never buy an animal that you haven't seen," she said.
"That's the next priority on our list, is how we deal with those, and that includes how you manage the sales of dogs and cats and other pets on places like Gumtree and eBay."
The Tasmanian government is seeking to strengthen its Animal Welfare Act by banning the use of pronged collars and giving authorised officers more power to enter properties and seize animals.
Victoria has banned the operation of puppy farms, but the RSPCA is concerned operators may have moved interstate where less restrictive laws are in place, including in Tasmania.
Ms Davis said more reform would be needed in the future to prevent puppy farm operators becoming more established in Tasmania.
"Clearly, we don't have the number of puppy farms here that they had in that state, and we need to look at how the consequences of that legislation have had knock on effects both here and in NSW," she said.
"We've got to keep up with that legislation to ensure that people who do the wrong thing can't take advantage of that opportunity."
At this stage, scammers were the more pressing issue for the RSPCA.
Victoria banned puppy farms after a range of extreme animal welfare problems were exposed, including supply chains to pet stores in major shopping centres.
Some operators initially relocated into South Australia.
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more.
