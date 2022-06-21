LINE Hydrogen smashes crowd funding goal as investors line up

A crowdfunding campaign designed to offer Australian investors a slice of the shares in Tasmania's LINE hydrogen plant at George Town has obliterated its target.
The campaign, which was offered to the community, had an original crowdfunding goal of $600,000, which was broken in less than 12 hours after the campaign launched.
In the two weeks that followed, it more than doubled the funding from eager investors wanting a slice of Tasmania's renewable business pie.
LINE Hydrogen founder Brendan James said that support from government, industry and community is critical in achieving net-zero ambitions.
Mr James said "We need to take action now. The new government has made it clear that Australian hydrogen should be produced by Australian companies for all Australians, and now is the time for all Australians to have a say in our green future.
"On behalf of the LINE Hydrogen team, I feel extremely grateful for the outpouring of passion from the hundreds of like-minded Australians who want to see tangible and real results in advancing our renewable and green energy future."
Mr James said the next few months would be key for the business as it began construction and begin production to deliver hydrogen around the world early next year.
LINE Hydrogen was the only individual hydrogen project to secure a federal funding commitment from the new federal Labor government of $5 million because of its focus on local jobs and local production of hydrogen.
Mr James said he planned to focus on domestic supply in Tasmania and Australia before branching out next year to the global market.
One donor said "LINE Hydrogen is a natural fit with my other interests in renewable energy, reusable or biodegradable packaging and basically playing my small part in trying to avoid trashing our environment. After all, we only have one world to share and we also want it to be a good place for our children and grandchildren to live in."
While hydrogen is known to be a highly efficient energy source, the creation of most types of hydrogen historically involved the use of fossil fuels. The hydrogen produced by LINE will be developed using solely renewable energy, using electrolysis, from which the only byproducts are drinking water and medical-grade oxygen.
Based alongside the Bell Bay Solar Farm in Tasmania, LINE Hydrogen plans to produce green hydrogen from early 2023.
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
