Tasmanian-located LINE Hydrogen doubles its crowdfunding goal in two weeks

Caitlin Jarvis
Caitlin Jarvis
June 21 2022 - 1:30am
LINE Hydrogen smashes crowd funding goal as investors line up

A crowdfunding campaign designed to offer Australian investors a slice of the shares in Tasmania's LINE hydrogen plant at George Town has obliterated its target.

