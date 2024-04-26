The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Don't ghost this story: Swipe right to reveal Launceston's dating habits

Saree Salter
Annika Rhoades
By Saree Salter, and Annika Rhoades
Updated April 27 2024 - 1:19pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Examiner reporters asked Launceston for their thoughts on dating apps. Pictures by Joe Colbrook, supplied
The Examiner reporters asked Launceston for their thoughts on dating apps. Pictures by Joe Colbrook, supplied

The 2023 State of the Nation report found Tasmanians were the loneliest people in Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Annika Rhoades

Annika Rhoades

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, interested in community and environmental stories. Feel free to contact me at annika.rhoades@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.