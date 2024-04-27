The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Should parents be held responsible for juvenile crime?

By Barry Prismall
April 27 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An alleged juvenile offender atop a police car in the Launceston mall last year. Picture supplied
An alleged juvenile offender atop a police car in the Launceston mall last year. Picture supplied

The courts should go after parents of repeat juvenile offenders and prosecute them for criminal culpability. Laws exist in Australia, but are never enforced.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.