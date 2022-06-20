Controversial Waratah-Wynyard councillor Darren Fairbrother finished last night's council meeting out of the room following a barrage of questions from disgruntled members of the community and his elected colleagues in relation to his future.
Cr Fairbrother left the room due to a conflict of interest when motions relating to his future were moved by councillors Kevin Hyland and Mary Duniam.
Cr Hyland asked the council to move a vote of no confidence in Cr Fairbrother, while Cr Duniam called on the council to write to the state government requesting them review the eligibility criteria for potential candidates to nominate for and/or hold the office of local government councillor in Tasmania.
Both motions passed unanimously without Cr Fairbrother in the room.
"Cr Fairbrother's activities for which he has been found guilty and sentenced has brought the town of Boat Harbour into disrepute, the council and councillors into disrepute and the whole municipality of Waratah-Wynyard into disrepute," Cr Duniam said.
"Four codes of conduct have now been submitted from this council to the local government division of Tasmania in an attempt to bring to the attention of our community that we are hearing what you say and we are doing all that we legally can."
Cr Hyland said he was over the situation during opening remarks for his motion.
"I've been here for 20 years and this is the second time I have been through this lot of crap as you may recall the Cr Fenton era and I was in the chair at this stage," he said.
"This is more of the same and I'm totally over it."
Earlier in the night, several community members asked questions directed at Cr Fairbrother.
One of the questions was from Preolenna's Cody Hutchinson who asked those in the room to raise their hand if they supported registered sex offenders to be leaders in the community.
As expected, no hands were raised.
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
