'Renting that house has ruined my life' says homeless Launceston tenant

George Town resident Katrina Cook and her teenage daughter became homeless after the landlord and real estate agent she was renting a property from refused to fix the plumbing adequately.
The dispute carried on for three years and she says the problems were only fixed after she was evicted.
Ms Cook and her daughter lived in a three-bedroom private rental in Launceston but were evicted for 'end of lease' in January 2024.
She has lodged a case with the tenancy union and the justice department.
Ms Cook lived with a plumbing issue at her Launceston rental for years and finally asked the council to check the sewage smell.
Her lease then ended because the landlord needed to carry out repairs.
Ms Cook is now homeless, camping, living on friends or family couches or living in her van.
She is a contracted cleaner and said her main supply of cleaning work was through the Launceston-based real estate agency she rented through.
Since she claimed with the tenancy union, that work has dried up.
"I worked as a cleaner for them [real estate agency] for two and a half years, and since I put the claim in, I've had no work."
Ms Cook is in sole receipt of JobSeeker of approximately $760 per fortnight.
The recent Anglicare Rental Affordability Snapshot found that zero properties were available for the 21,225 people receiving JobSeeker (single).
Ms Cook has been on the social housing waitlist for four and half years.
According to Department of Health and Human Services annual reports, over the last decade, the wait list for social housing has almost doubled (99 per cent increase) from 2,310 applicants in 2012/13 to 4,598 in June 2023.
Ms Cook said she and her daughter had suffered medical problems from the odours of the faulty plumbing.
"The storm-water pipes were connected to the sewage pipes incorrectly, and after rain, water backed up in all the drains.
"My health has never been so poor, and I've got a doctor's report to back up my illness; my daughter would wake up three times a week, every morning, crying because she had nausea so bad," Ms Cook said.
She said that her and her daughter have had nausea, gastro, diarrhoea, and bloatedness and stopped cooking for the last 12 months that they were living in the house.
"The sewer pit of a place should have been condemned from the beginning and never rented out in the first place; it's unsafe," Ms Cook said.
"Renting that house has ruined my life; I'm homeless, and now I've got no income," she said.
We contacted the Launceston-based real estate agency that Ms Cook rented from, but they declined to comment.
Ben Bartl, Principal Solicitor with the Tenants' Union of Tasmania, said Tasmania's housing crisis is not improving.
He said the latest Anglicare data demonstrates that the social housing waitlist continues to rise, and private rentals are no longer affordable for anyone receiving Centrelink payments.
"We don't need 10,000 social and affordable homes in a decade; we need them now," he said.
The solicitor said governments at all levels need to increase supply so that affordable homes are available for everyone who needs one.
"We also need to amend the Residential Tenancy Act so that rent rises are better regulated."
A Homes Tasmania spokesperson said they are unable to comment on individual circumstances.
However, Homes Tasmania encouraged Ms Cook to stay in contact with Housing Connect and consider the housing and support options provided.
The spokesperson said social housing allocations ensure that those in greatest need receive housing offers first, considering how long they have been waiting and the appropriateness of the available property to their needs.
"Ms Cook's application has been assessed as a standard priority. We encourage Ms Cook to consider expanding her area preferences to increase the likelihood of being offered a property," the spokesperson said.
Homes Tasmania said it provides several programs to help make finding and staying in a private rental home easier.
The spokesperson stated that the Private Rental Incentive Scheme offers incentives for landlords to rent to Tasmanians in need and makes more homes available and affordable to low-income people.
"It is one of a few programs across Australia that incentivises landlords to make their home available for affordable private rental."
The spokesperson said, "The Tasmanian Government has committed to expanding the Private Rental Incentive Scheme with an additional 200 homes, providing more affordable housing opportunities for Tasmanians."
A Consumer, Building and Occupational Services spokesperson said, "Tenants and owners who are unsure of their rights are encouraged to read the Tasmanian Rental Guide (available online) or to contact Consumer, Building and Occupational Services on 1300 654 499 or email: cbos.info@justice.tas.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.