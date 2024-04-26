The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Surfer found cannabis crop and decided to help himself to $250,000 worth

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated April 27 2024 - 2:32pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Michael Hodge leaves the Supreme Court in Launceston. Picture by Nick Clark
Shane Michael Hodge leaves the Supreme Court in Launceston. Picture by Nick Clark

A Falmouth man was surfing at a remote place on the East Coast when he spotted unusual activity on shore, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.