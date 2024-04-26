NTFA hands outspoken State League clubs 60-day suspension

It appears the relationship between the NTFA and the Tasmanian State League's two Northern clubs has become yet more fractious.
Following a council meeting involving the NTFA's clubs, the board recommended that North Launceston and Launceston be given a 60-day suspension, a decision backed unanimously by the clubs.
As a result, both TSL clubs are required to meet certain conditions during that time-frame before a second NTFA council vote on whether to affirm their memberships.
The initial purpose of the meeting was to discuss the situation with both clubs in person to clear the air, get on the same page and work on rectifying the situation.
The Blues' NTFAW premier side will continue to be able to play.
"North Launceston and Launceston have had their NTFA memberships suspended which will not affect the Launceston women's team," the association stated.
"The NTFA is presently formulating conditions that must be met by North Launceston and Launceston before the suspensions are reviewed.
"Once conditions have been determined, they will be officially notified and from that point have 60 days to work towards meeting these conditions.
"We aim to work constructively with all parties towards the development of football in Northern Tasmania."
According to the North Eastern Advertiser, NTFA president Damien Rhind stated that opinions voiced by North Launceston and Launceston in recent weeks were derogatory and had been disrespectful to the NTFA community.
It comes after the two State League clubs opted out of joining the proposed NTFA premier league in favour of either joining the SFL or a revamped NTFL which would include North-Western clubs.
