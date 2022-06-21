When you go to bed at night, do you appreciate the heating, your electric blanket or your doona and hot water bottle? Even your mattress?
For those who are homeless, many of them don't have these simple things that have become necessities for surviving a Tasmanian winter.
And for one night, the community can experience a taste of what it's like to experience homelessness in this year's St Vincent de Paul Community Sleepout.
Last year, UTAS employee Lisa Amerikanos took the challenge for herself, to understand more acutely what housing stress was really like, as a team building exercise.
She said while the experience was difficult, she appreciated the mental and physical endurance she needed to pull on to get through the cold night on a concrete slab.
"Concrete is both cold and uncomfortable. I had a couple of layers of cardboard between me and the concrete, but it's very uncomfortable," she said.
"You feel all the visceral things, you are hyper aware of your hands, your feet, your nose. Last year it was cold, but we were lucky that it was not wet." Formerly the CEO Sleepout, the event has been rebranded and reimagined to encourage more participants. Anyone in the community can now sign up to register.
Ms Amerikanos is participating in the Sleepout again this year, but it will be a completely different experience. In the past, the CEO Sleepout was held at UTAS Stadium, where the group of those participating all bunked down together. This year, the Community Sleepout encourages people to either sleep out in their own backyard or in another community space. There will be no central location.
"I think this year is probably going to be harder, because the house will be right there, I will be at the back door, and my family will be inside," Ms Amerikanos said.
She said while the event was difficult, she felt it was akin to bushwalking in the sense that you feel proud of your achievement and your endurance. It also gives you a keen understanding of what homeless people face.
Since its inception in 2005, the Sleepout has raised $30 million to assist the homeless and those at risk of homelessness across Australia, including more than $100,000 in Tasmania in 2021.
"Vinnies annual Sleepout event has become a valued and worthwhile event that makes a real difference to the lives of homeless families and individuals; but we have found that the name has been a barrier to participation. Our hope is that renaming the successful event more people will feel included and want to participate," Vinnies Tasmania president Mark Gaetani said.
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
