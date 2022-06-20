Improved infrastructure to enhance the visitor experience on Ben Lomond is part of a $2.8 million funding package, but the construction of a permanent shelter will not be in place for a fourth winter season due to construction shortages.
Ben Lomond received the funding package make the mountain "a year-round destination" during the election campaign and the budget papers show that while the funds have been allocated, only $0.8 million has been budgeted for this financial year. A Parks spokesperson said the Parks and Wildlife Service had invested significantly in Ben Lomond in recent years.
However the funding package will go towards the already announced snow-making feasibility study, along with infrastructure upgrades to walking tracks, roads and clean-up of old infrastructure on the mountain.
"These funds will go towards a snow making feasibility study, a new contemporary statutory management plan, and improved infrastructure that supports the visitor experience year-round," the PWS spokesperson said.
"Thorough stakeholder and community engagement will be undertaken as part of the management planning process. The funding allocation is spread across the forward estimates to support the various staging of the projects to be undertaken."
A new statuatory management plan will also be included as part of the funding, something that has been called for by former tourism operators and stakeholders for a number of years.
The existing management plan is from 1998 and does not address advancements in technology and modern needs.
Meanwhile, the construction of a contemporary shelter, to replace the temporary shipping container that has been in place since 2019 has been delayed again, hit by construction shortages in material and labour.
The PWS spokesperson said the revised timeline was a result of delays in building supplies and the inability to construct during winter. It was initially planned to be complete in March.
"The replacement public shelter will be a fantastic entry point into the Ben Lomond Village, providing visitors with a heated internal area, public toilets and outdoor decking, and will be of similar size to the previous building," the spokesperson said.
The temporary shelter was put in place following the fire of the Ben Lomond Hotel, which destroyed the building. The owners did not want to rebuild.
"The snow making feasibility study, along with a review of the Management Plan and associated documents, will provide guidance for the PWS and the Government on the operation of Ben Lomond as a ski field and the level of investment required."
Priority infrastructure works to support year-round activities include completion of the summit walking track, maintenance of Ben Lomond Road, replacement of the Jacob's Ladder lookout and clean up of old infrastructure in the summit.
Further infrastructure priorities will be identified once the Management Plan process has been completed, and in consultation with the Ben Lomond community.
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
