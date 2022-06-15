The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Commission of Inquiry: Tasmanian youth choosing to live in exploitative situations rather than enter out of home care

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
Updated June 15 2022 - 6:02am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anglicare Tasmania regional manager of community services Jodie Stokes said it was "frustrating" to see interventions not being made to prevent homeless children being in potentially abusive situations.

Tasmanian children as young as 12 are "self-selecting" to live in potentially abusive and exploitative situations with older people rather than use the out of home care system.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Holmes

Adam Holmes

Journalist at The Examiner and Advocate, Tasmania

From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.