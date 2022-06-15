Australia Post employees have been working hard to ensure Launceston residents have been able to receive their mail after setting up a temporary office.
Launceston General Post Office was forced to close its doors on Cameron Street due to flood damage which occurred last Sunday, June 5, and staff were busy serving customers in its makeshift office on Wednesday.
Launceston General Post Office manager Suzanne Lee said because of the damage caused to the building, they had to vacate the property and create a temporary postal office to allow customers to receive their mail.
"On the first floor there was a blocked drain which overflowed, which then flowed onto the carpet, and then that, in turn, came down onto our ceiling and that plaster ceiling collapsed, " Ms Lee said.
As part of the damage which occurred in Cameron Street, their entire back area where they organised, distributed and collected outgoing mail was destroyed.
The ceiling is now in the Launceston tip, the carpet needed to be removed and all underlay infrastructure needed to be resolved from water swelling.
Ms Lee said the post office had been setting up the temporary space for the past week and said it was a lot more challenging to sort out mail.
"It's a lot harder, it's more time consuming, it's in numerical order, so you've got letters, you've got large letters, and you've got parcels," she said.
"We are having mail drop off in the evening so our business customers who drop off mail are still doing that and then I get a van to come in and pick it up."
Ms Lee said customers will be unable to purchase any stock from them such as express post or envelopes and was hopeful that they would be able to return to Cameron Street by next week.
The temporary site will be open from 7am-5pm and is located at 119 Cimitiere Street. Customers will be able to collect parcels and PO Box Mail.
All other Australia Post Retail services will be available in Kings Meadow, Mowbray Heights, Wellington Street, and Invermay.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
