Snow cannons at Ben Lomond have often laid dormant on the mountain for many years, due to regulatory red tape, but that may be about to change. A new study to investigate the viability of snow making on Northern Tasmania's premier ski-field has been announced by Parks Minister Jacqui Petrusma. The study will be undertaken by GHD. "Ben Lomond is an important destination for Tasmania's winter recreational pursuits, and it also has the potential as an emerging location for summer and year-round activities," Ms Petrusma said. RELATED STORY: New owners for popular skiing destination Former and current tourism operators of businesses on the peak, such as Alpine Enterprises and Ben Lomond Snow Sports, along with advocates from the Ben Lomond Committee have been calling for increased investment on the mountain for years. Ben Lomond is subject to intermittent natural snowfall, a condition that affects many ski fields across Australia. To combat the issue, snow machines, also known as snow guns or cannons, have been used to create man-made snow, that can be pushed to areas with low falls. Snow making and grooming were identified in a 2015 report by the Ben Lomond Committee as an easy and relatively easy way to improve the mountain experience. READ MORE: Clean-up efforts underway following oil spill in Mersey River Ms Petrusma said GHD was a highly regarded consultancy firm who will carry out the study following a tender process by the Tasmanian Parks and Wildlife Service in November last year. The study is part of the Tasmanian Government's commitment to invest $2.8 million towards making Ben Lomond a year-round destination. During last year's state election, Premier Peter Gutwein announced the funding package for Ben Lomond to invest in developing the infrastructure and opportunities of the peak. READ MORE: Car crashes into Blast Balloons and Parties, Wellington Street, Launceston Stakeholder and community engagement will be part of the preparation of a contemporary Management Plan, including improvements to infrastructure that support the site's future. The snow making study follows other improvements completed by PWS over the past two years, including the development of new walking tracks to the summit, a new car park at the base of Jacob's Ladder and a new toilet facility at the lower car park. A multipurpose shelter is also under construction. The outcomes of the study are expected to be finalised later this year. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

