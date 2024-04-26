No distance is too far: Two women in Launceston feed seventy in Afghanistan

Every month, two women in Launceston make a big difference from afar.
Over the last two years, Standing with Shazia has empowered Afghan women, children and families by delivering essential aid, including food, basic necessities and medical care funding to those in crisis.
Kim Eastman and her friend Shelly Ramm started Standing with Shazia after they - like the rest of the world - watched the fall of Kabul with horror.
"We knew the women were going to be very hard hit by the changes in society," Ms Eastman said.
"We started trying to reach out to the women in need in Afghanistan [and we] managed to get in contact with a midwife we call Shazia*.
"We spoke different languages and had to translate along the way."
Ms Eastman said Shazia was forced to give up her job as a midwife, like all women in Afghanistan.
"We established a connection with Shazia - so we started sending her a small amount of money in support."
Ms Eastman said the money the pair sent over was being shared among people who needed it most.
"Shazia said food parcels were being made up and shared amongst people," she said.
"The little we gave was being shared."
The money raised from Standing with Shazia feeds about 70 people in Afghanistan each month, primarily widowed women and their children.
"We collect the money from friends, or anyone who wants to donate,"she said.
''We send over 1000 dollars every month - but we want to send more, hence why we are holding a fundraiser event.''
Ms Eastman said she is inspired by the way Afghanistan people each other.
"Unimaginable things happen in Afghanistan everyday, and people get up everyday and help each other."
"It's a beautiful thing to be able to help those who want to help others."
The fundraiser will be held 7 Reserve Street in West Launceston - from 9 am there will be a garage sale that will transition into an afternoon soiree from 12 pm - 6 pm.
Ms Eastman said the event will provide a welcoming and cosy atmosphere - where attendees can get to know like minded people who want to contribute to helping those in Afghanistan.
"We will be making homemade Afghanistan biscuits, and sharing some drinks,'' she said.
''We hope this event will build a larger pool of people who can support Standing with Shazia.''
