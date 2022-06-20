The state's road toll has risen to 31 this year after a single-vehicle crash in the state's North resulted in the death of the car's sole occupant.
According to Tasmania Police Inspector Ruth Orr, a 54-year-old woman from Greens Beach lost control of her dark-red Toyota Camry sedan about three kilometres south of the beachside town, on its namesake road.
Advertisement
Inspector Orr said police where notified of the incident by a passerby who came across the vehicle just before 8am on Monday morning.
However, she said the crash - in all likelihood - occurred late on Sunday night, or in the early hours of Monday morning. That assumption was made due to the temperature of the car and its engine, both of which she said were "quite cold".
Emergency services arrived to find the driver of the vehicle already deceased.
Inspector Orr said early investigations indicated the vehicle was traveling towards the North, before veering off the road after reaching a slight left-hand bend.
"The car appears to have slid before flipping onto its roof," she said.
"It was located about 100 metres north of where it left the road initially and was somewhat concealed in a thicket of bushes and trees after coming to rest."
Inspector Orr said a range of possible crash causes were being investigated, including the road being wet and potentially frosty, a lack of sufficient lighting, as well as the presence of wildlife.
She said a drone was used at the scene to report, map, and gather further information on the crash.
"I would ask - as we always do - for motorists to drive to the conditions," she said.
The home of Peter Lyon borders on the road where the incident took place.
Mr Lyon said he was woken up late on Sunday night by a sound similar to a roller door being pulled down.
"I thought someone was breaking in, so I got up, looked out the window, and didn't see any lights," he said.
"Then I went outside and had a look around, but didn't see anything that time either, so I thought 'that was strange', and went back inside."
Mr Lyon said he wished he could have helped.
Advertisement
Police remained at the scene until the car was extracted by a tow truck about 1pm, a process that involved chainsaws to break the branches surrounding the vehicle.
For the majority of that five-hour period, road blocks were put in place about 100-metres away from the scene in each direction. They were manned by members of the State Emergency Service who only let in police cars, a fire truck, and an ambulance.
Police are conducting a crash investigation and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.