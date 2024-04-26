Need to get rid of old chemical waste? This free disposal program can help

A series of free household hazardous waste collections are taking place in May across Northern Tasmania to help residents safely dispose of every day chemicals around the home.
The initiative is a collaboration between seven local councils, the Tasmanian Waste and Resource Recovery Board, and the recently rebranded Circular North - formerly the Northern Tasmanian Waste Management Group.
Circular North steering community chair Shane Power said many chemicals around the home such as cleaning solvents, garden and pool chemicals could not be disposed of at waste transfer stations due to safety risks.
"It is dangerous to dispose of household hazardous waste in your general rubbish or recycling bin because these chemicals can cause fires in bins and garbage trucks, creating a safety hazard for truck drivers, the general community, and the environment," Mr Power said.
This includes domestic chemicals that are flammable, toxic, explosive, or corrosive, such as bleach or other cleaning solvents.
Mr Power said collections will take place at waste transfer stations in Launceston, Longford, Deloraine, Exeter, George Town, St Helens, and Scottsdale.
He said residents will be able to dispose of items for free during designated collection times with the support of a qualified chemist, storage, and transport provider.
"Circular North and its council partners are helping to reduce waste that ends up in landfill by providing the opportunity for the correct disposal of these chemicals, through household hazardous waste collections."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.