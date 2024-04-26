The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

Need to get rid of old chemical waste? This free disposal program can help

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated April 26 2024 - 1:40pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NRM North launched a new initiative to collect unwanted chemical waste for free. File picture
NRM North launched a new initiative to collect unwanted chemical waste for free. File picture

A series of free household hazardous waste collections are taking place in May across Northern Tasmania to help residents safely dispose of every day chemicals around the home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East with a focus on health and politics. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.