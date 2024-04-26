AMA urges Australians to get vaccinated amid rise in 'vaccine fatigue'

It's no surprise that many are tired of getting jabbed following the COVID pandemic.
Despite this rise in "vaccine fatigue", the Australian Medical Association (AMA) urge Australians to keep up to date with their flu shots, as well as COVID-19 boosters, amid a worst-ever predicted flu season.
AMA Tasmania president John Saul said everyone had experienced vaccine fatigue from time to time.
"I think we've all run out of steam when it comes to immunisations," Dr Saul said.
"When it comes to COVID, we've got people getting their fifth and sixth boosters now and unfortunately, our only way of really establishing good protection is to have a booster every six months."
He said there were a few predictions the flu would be worse this year, and said one reason for an increased spread was that more people were travelling.
"We've been a bit restricted with air travel up to the last couple of years so that's going to increase the likelihood of flu bugs kicking around," Dr Saul said.
"It's hard to be accurate when it comes to the flu season, but it doesn't matter whether it's a good year or a bad year - get your flu shot because if it is a bad year, you're going to be worse off."
Dr Saul also encouraged Tasmanians to continue getting booster shots for COVID.
"We don't have accurate data on booster numbers, but certainly as GP, I'm finding people are waiting longer and longer to get their COVID jab," Dr Saul said.
He said there was a misconception that COVID had disappeared from communities.
"It's very much alive and well, nothing good comes out of a virus," he said.
"Viruses are just protein with nothing but bad news on them, so we must stay vigilant and do the right thing, and getting a boost is the best way to protect yourself."
