Why the public has no confidence in the planning system in Launceston

By Letters to the Editor
Updated April 26 2024 - 2:10pm, first published 11:00am
Former TAFE - Picture by Craig George.
COUNCILLORS have expressed surprise that no Community 'Representations' were received regarding the proposed redevelopment of the old TasTAFE building on Wellington Street however this is in no way surprising as following the proposed Gorge Hotel planning fiasco the community have lost complete faith in the planning system.

