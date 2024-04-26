Why the public has no confidence in the planning system in Launceston

There is no doubt that Australia owes a huge debt of gratitude to the soldiers who fought, were injured or sadly died on the Kokoda Trail in Papua New Guinea during WW11. However the PNG locals, nicknamed the Fuzzy Wuzzy Angels by the soldiers, have to be remembered and honoured to. Many acted as porters, working in conjunction with the soldiers carrying provisions and ammunition and stretch bearers for the wounded and deceased. If not for their assistance and dedication to the soldiers the battle outcome may have been different. During ANZAC Day commemorations, their service needs to be recognised.

