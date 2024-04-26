Why the public has no confidence in the planning system in Launceston

COUNCILLORS have expressed surprise that no Community 'Representations' were received regarding the proposed redevelopment of the old TasTAFE building on Wellington Street however this is in no way surprising as following the proposed Gorge Hotel planning fiasco the community have lost complete faith in the planning system.
The original Development Application for the Gorge Hotel, having been approved by Launceston City Council, was overturned on Appeal by Restaurateur, and now Councillor, Susie Cai.
At all times Susie Cai followed legal and proper process and, it must be noted, her appeal was at great personal expense.
Subsequent to this successful Appeal Launceston City Council, under the guidance of the then Mayor and Chief Executive Officer, amended the Launceston Interim Planning Scheme 2015 by introducing a 'Specific Area Plan' specifically to facilitate the failed Gorge Hotel project.
This questionable and cynical move was much to the disgust and dismay of the community many of whom had gone to great lengths to prepare and submit 'Representations' opposing the proposal.
It takes considerable effort and research to prepare and submit a credible 'Representation' and when planning schemes are altered, as in this case, to suit developers is it any wonder the community lose faith in the credibility and integrity of the process and no longer wish to participate in what they see as a corrupt system?
Jim Collier, Legana
The approval to build a hotel on the old TAFE site disregards council's own specialist employees - the planning officers.
Councillor Andrea Dawkins spoke in favour of erecting the twin tower 11 level building and when supporting the development application mentioned that Council was very surprised no opponents came forward.
Maybe that's because Council will ignore its residents and ratepayers and just plough ahead with whatever they and the developers want and to hell with any concerns, heritage, or otherwise.
Maybe sack the planning officers as they would seem to be redundant and save money.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
There is no doubt that Australia owes a huge debt of gratitude to the soldiers who fought, were injured or sadly died on the Kokoda Trail in Papua New Guinea during WW11. However the PNG locals, nicknamed the Fuzzy Wuzzy Angels by the soldiers, have to be remembered and honoured to. Many acted as porters, working in conjunction with the soldiers carrying provisions and ammunition and stretch bearers for the wounded and deceased. If not for their assistance and dedication to the soldiers the battle outcome may have been different. During ANZAC Day commemorations, their service needs to be recognised.
Alan Leitch, Austins Ferry
So Jacqui Lambie decries Elon Musk for wanting free speech (which no longer exists in Australia) but I am sure there are many Tasmanians who would like to air their views even if they are against the mainstream, (as our government maintains) about what is happening in this State and whose policies are responsible but whose letters will never be published.
Peter Aris, Newstead
Your letter It's good to see the increase in clean energy production linked to a drop in wholesale electricity prices ("Cheaper renewables drive down energy costs", April 24th). But unfortunately, this coincides with a rising demand for electricity. One way to minimise this demand, is to reduce, re-use and recycle our goods rather than continually making new things and throwing them away. I was interested recently to read about a shopping mall in Sweden, based next to a recycling centre where everything is second-hand. Less energy used in production, fewer items going to landfill. If there was a shopping mall like this in my local area, I would be lining up at the door.
Anne O'Hara, Wanniassa
