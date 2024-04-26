The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL

Devils embrace unique challenge of building AFLW team

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
April 26 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian AFLW player Emma Humphries was part of Tasmania Football Club's launch of the Devils. Picture by Linda Higginson/Solstice Digital
Tasmanian AFLW player Emma Humphries was part of Tasmania Football Club's launch of the Devils. Picture by Linda Higginson/Solstice Digital

While building an AFL club in any circumstance is fraught with challenges, the Tasmania Devils are approaching a completely unique scenario.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from AFL

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.