Ban on pronged collars for dogs among a range of animal welfare changes proposed for Tasmania

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
Updated June 20 2022 - 5:02am, first published 5:00am
Pronged collars are still used by a small number of dog obedience trainers, RSPCA Tasmania says, with spikes poking into the dog's neck as a way of negative reinforcement. Picture: RSPCA

The use of pronged collars will be banned and authorised officers will have greater power to enter properties and seize animals under a range of proposed changes to Tasmania's animal welfare laws.

