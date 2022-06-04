If you love watching dogs, shearing sheep, chopping wood, baking cakes riding horses, fine fashion and a good feed, then yesterday's Campbell Town Show was the place for you.
The annual sheep and agricultural show was held on Friday and Sunday, where even the impending wet weather was unable to dampen the mood of thousands of showgoers.
This year's event included the Australian Wool Industry's fashion parade, shearing and woodchopping competitions, and horse and dog shows - including the popular dachshund dash.
Regular showgoer Emily Saunders said the turnout on Saturday far eclipsed the shows of recent years.
"It's been fantastic, we've had a lot more people come through this year than we had last year, It's really fantastic to see so many people coming out to support the community," she said.
Working on the gate as a volunteer, Ms Saunders said the feedback from the crowd had been overwhelmingly positive.
"They've been coming for 20 years and it's a really popular show," she said.
"People are coming through and saying that it's the best show out there, they wouldn't miss it."
Ms Saunders said the dachshund dash was one of the most popular events at the show, but lots of people turned out to see the sheering and wood chopping competition too.
Trevor Heins was one of many who lined the edge of the woodchopping competition to catch a glimpse of a quintessential Tasmanian sport. A former wood chopper himself, Mr Heins said the mateship and inclusivity of the sport was one of the reasons the event had become a mainstay of agricultural shows.
"It doesn't matter how strong or old you are, everybody gets a chance and at the end of the day we all shake hands and stay mates," he said.
The shows wool-focused fashion parade was also a popular event, with standing room only in the main pavilion as local models strutted their stuff on the catwalk.
The event featured collections from local carriers Tasmanian Wool Centre, Coco Blue and Kachoo, as well as collections from Australian Wool Innovation, Sass and Bide, SABA, Country Road and Iris & Wool.
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
