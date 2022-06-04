The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Tasmania's agricultural prowess on display at the Campbell Town Show

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
June 4 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG UNIT: Blake Lovell from Huonville tucks into a big log in the woodchopping competition at the Campbell Town Show. Picture: Andrew Chounding

If you love watching dogs, shearing sheep, chopping wood, baking cakes riding horses, fine fashion and a good feed, then yesterday's Campbell Town Show was the place for you.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Chounding

Andrew Chounding

Journalist & Health Reporter, The Examiner

An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.